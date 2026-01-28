Hyundai Creta Electric Charging Time Reduced, Now Supports 100 kW Fast Charging

Hyundai has introduced a key upgrade for the Creta Electric, enhancing its charging capability to support up to 100 kW DC fast charging. This is a notable jump from the earlier 50 kW limit. As a result, charging times have been cut significantly - the SUV now takes just 39 minutes to go from 10-80%, compared to the previous 58 minutes. Importantly, this improvement comes via a software update, which will be rolled out to existing Creta Electric owners through an OTA (over-the-air) update in phases. Beyond faster charging, the SUV's hardware, engine options, and range remain unchanged.

Hyundai continues to offer the Creta Electric with two battery options. The smaller 42 kWh pack delivers a claimed range of 390 km, while the larger 51.4 kWh pack offers up to 473 km on a single charge. Both batteries are neatly integrated into the SUV's underbody. Performance differs slightly between the two: the 42 kWh variant produces 133 bhp, while the 51.4 kWh version generates a stronger 169 bhp.

Visually, the Creta Electric retains much of the familiar design of the standard Creta but introduces subtle EV-specific touches. These include a closed front grille, redesigned bumpers with active air flaps, and 17-inch aero-styled alloy wheels that add a sporty edge. The side profile remains largely unchanged, with a black roof and pillars, while the rear gets a revised bumper for distinction.

On the inside, the Creta Electric is well-equipped with features aimed at comfort and technology. Highlights include dual 10.25-inch digital screens for infotainment and driver display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. Hyundai has also included an EV-specific one-pedal driving mode, enhancing convenience in urban settings.

Pricing remains competitive for the segment. The 42 kWh variant is priced between Rs 18.02 lakh and Rs 22.33 lakh, while the long-range 51.4 kWh version starts at Rs 20 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.96 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).