2026 Renault Duster Vs Sierra, Creta, Seltos, Victoris: Specs And Features Compared

Renault has finally taken the wraps off the much-awaited 2026 Duster in India. While prices remain under wraps for now, yesterday's showcase revealed all the key details about the SUV. Pre-bookings are open at Rs 21,000, with the official price announcement slated for mid-March. Once launched, the new Duster will go head-to-head with rivals like the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Here's how it stacks up on paper.

2026 Renault Duster Vs Sierra, Creta, Seltos, Victoris: Specs

Starting with the new Renault Duster, it will get multiple engine options, including a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine (E-Tech 160) paired with two electric motors, delivering 160 bhp and 172 Nm.

A 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol (Turbo TCe 160) follows, producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm, offered with both six-speed manual and DCT gearboxes.

Additionally, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol (TCe 100) generates 100bhp and 160Nm, available solely with a six-speed manual. Another 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variant produces 163 hp and 280 Nm.

2026 Renault Duster

Meanwhile, the new Tata Sierra also gets three engine options- the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine, an all-new 1.5-liter TGDi Hyperion, and a newly developed 1.5-liter NA petrol engine.

The 1.5-liter Kryojet turbo diesel engine develops a peak power and torque output of 118 PS at 4000 rpm and 260 Nm (MT) and 280 Nm (AT), respectively.

The Sierra's 1.5-liter NA Revotron is available with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT gearbox options. It churns out a peak power and torque output of 106 PS at 6000 rpm and 145 Nm at 2100 rpm.

Tata Sierra

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel delivering 116 bhp, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol generating 160 bhp. Transmission options range from a 6-speed manual, CVT, and torque converter automatic to a 7-speed DCT offered exclusively with the turbo variant.

The new Kia Seltos offers options of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. It retains a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 160 hp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Available transmission options include manual transmission (MT), intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and automatic transmission (AT).

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has a 1.5L NA petrol engine delivering 103 Hp against 139 Nm of max torque. It gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Also, it gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. It also has a 1.5L strong-hybrid setup coming straight from the Grand Vitara, and it makes 92.5 Hp and 122 Nm. It is paired to an e-CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

2026 Renault Duster Vs Sierra, Creta, Seltos, Victoris: Features

The new Duster is equipped with features like a fresh three-spoke steering wheel with Piano Black accents, a dual-screen dashboard setup, ambient lighting, Type-C charging ports, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, faux carbon-fibre detailing, and a panoramic sunroof.

Adding to the comfort and convenience are a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster running Google OS, dual-zone climate control, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, powered tailgate, dual-tone upholstery, adjustable front armrest, 60:40 split rear seats, an Arkamys audio system, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.

The Tata Sierra gets illuminated Tata logo and touch-sensitive controls, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a first-in-segment SonicShaft soundbar, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof (largest in India), a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and ventilated, powered front seats, and more.

In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra's Level 2 ADAS suite consists of an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, dual blind spot detectors, ESP with 21 functions, and more. It also has standard safety features like 6-airbags, seatbelt anchor pre-tension, Isofix tethers for child safety, 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers, and more.

The Hyundai Creta is equipped with features like a smart panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic temperature control, ventilated seats, Electronic stability control (ESC), Hill start assist control (HAC), emergency stop signal (ESS), and more.

The recently updated Kia Seltos Seltos is loaded with features such as dual-zone climate control, ventilation for the seats, a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display (HUD), powered driver seats, and a memory feature for the ORVM. Additionally, it offers an eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, rear reclining seats, and smart proximity key access, among other features.

Kia Seltos

The Victoris comes loaded with a larger 10.1-inch Smartplay Pro-X touchscreen infotainment unit, paired to an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos surround sound. Another display on the dashboard is a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The Hyundai Creta rival further gets a 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM2.5 air filter.

In addition, the list comprises a hands-free gesture-controlled powered tailgate, an 8-way powered drive seat, ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, front & rear parking sensors and more.