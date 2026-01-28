Advertisement

Renault Duster Deliveries Start In April; 5 Rivals You Can Get Home Today

The latest mid-size SUV in India, the Renault Duster, will come to the roads in March 2026. If you are someone who wants to buy an SUV before that, here are options to consider.

Renault Duster

Renault India has unveiled the new-generation Duster for the Indian market with multiple big announcements. The SUV comes with a completely new design, features, and powertrain. As per the automaker's announcement, the pre-bookings for the SUV are now at Rs 21,000, while the prices are to be announced in March 2026. The deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants will begin in April, and the hybrid variants will begin in Diwali 2026. If you are someone who is in the market for a mid-size SUV but wants something that is available right away. Here are five options to consider.

Before we start the list, it's important to note that the Renault Duster features a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine generating 109 hp, along with a 49 hp electric motor and a 20 hp hybrid starter generator (HSG), supported by a 1.4 kWh (280 V) battery. This brings the total system output to 160 hp and 172 Nm.

Additionally, the new Duster is offered with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 163 hp and 280 Nm, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 hp and 160 Nm. The larger turbocharged engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT, while the smaller engine is exclusively matched with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is one of the prime contenders in the category for consumers who prefer an SUV with a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive (AWD). The Victoris features an engine lineup sourced from the Maruti Grand Vitara, comprising three options: a 103 hp 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine, a 116 hp 1.5-liter strong hybrid, and an 89 hp 1.5-liter petrol-CNG variant.

The transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the CNG variant, an e-CVT for the strong hybrid, and either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the mild hybrid. Additionally, the top-spec mild-hybrid automatic variants are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its powertrain with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Grand Vitara. However, it offers different styling with a different feature set. It comes at a starting price of Rs 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a viable choice for consumers seeking a hybrid powertrain with an AWD option.

Tata Sierra

Serving a hint of nostalgia, Tata Sierra is the latest product of the automaker and comes at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). To attract tech-savvy buyers, the SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine that delivers 160 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, there is a NA variant producing 106 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, which can be matched with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Sierra diesel features a 1.5-liter engine that generates 118 hp, with options for a 6-speed manual transmission (260 Nm of torque) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (280 Nm of torque).

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country. It brings a good option for consumers who wish to get either a turbo petrol or a diesel engine option. Sold at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV offers the option of a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and iVT.

Kia Seltos

The recently updated Kia Seltos SUV brings a fresh design to the table. Packed with features, the SUV shares its powertrain with the Hyundai Creta and is sold at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

