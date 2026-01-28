Renault Duster Deliveries Start In April; 5 Rivals You Can Get Home Today

Renault India has unveiled the new-generation Duster for the Indian market with multiple big announcements. The SUV comes with a completely new design, features, and powertrain. As per the automaker's announcement, the pre-bookings for the SUV are now at Rs 21,000, while the prices are to be announced in March 2026. The deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants will begin in April, and the hybrid variants will begin in Diwali 2026. If you are someone who is in the market for a mid-size SUV but wants something that is available right away. Here are five options to consider.

Before we start the list, it's important to note that the Renault Duster features a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine generating 109 hp, along with a 49 hp electric motor and a 20 hp hybrid starter generator (HSG), supported by a 1.4 kWh (280 V) battery. This brings the total system output to 160 hp and 172 Nm.

Additionally, the new Duster is offered with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 163 hp and 280 Nm, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 hp and 160 Nm. The larger turbocharged engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT, while the smaller engine is exclusively matched with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is one of the prime contenders in the category for consumers who prefer an SUV with a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive (AWD). The Victoris features an engine lineup sourced from the Maruti Grand Vitara, comprising three options: a 103 hp 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine, a 116 hp 1.5-liter strong hybrid, and an 89 hp 1.5-liter petrol-CNG variant.

The transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the CNG variant, an e-CVT for the strong hybrid, and either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the mild hybrid. Additionally, the top-spec mild-hybrid automatic variants are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its powertrain with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Grand Vitara. However, it offers different styling with a different feature set. It comes at a starting price of Rs 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a viable choice for consumers seeking a hybrid powertrain with an AWD option.

Tata Sierra

Serving a hint of nostalgia, Tata Sierra is the latest product of the automaker and comes at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). To attract tech-savvy buyers, the SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine that delivers 160 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, there is a NA variant producing 106 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, which can be matched with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Sierra diesel features a 1.5-liter engine that generates 118 hp, with options for a 6-speed manual transmission (260 Nm of torque) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (280 Nm of torque).

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country. It brings a good option for consumers who wish to get either a turbo petrol or a diesel engine option. Sold at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV offers the option of a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and iVT.

Kia Seltos

The recently updated Kia Seltos SUV brings a fresh design to the table. Packed with features, the SUV shares its powertrain with the Hyundai Creta and is sold at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).