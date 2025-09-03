Hyundai Creta Electric New Variants Launched In India; Check Prices

Hyundai recently launched the new editions for the Creta SUV in the Indian market, called the King, King Knight, and King Limited Editions. Following this, the brand has expanded the line of Creta Electric with the addition of three new variants called Excellence (42 kWh), Creta Electric Executive Tech (42 kWh), and Creta Electric Executive (O) (51.4 kWh). Based on the brand's statement, these new variants have been designed to "meet the evolving needs of modern customers."

Before beginning with the details, the 42 kWh battery pack used on the Excellence and the Executive Tech variants will offer a range of 420 km, while the 51.4 kWh battery pack will have a range of 510 km. Additionally, all variants of Creta Electric will now get Wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay connectivity via a wired-to-wireless, while the dashcam and rear wireless charger will be available in the top variants of both 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs.

The Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence variants include Level 2 ADAS, a dashcam, Surround View Monitor (SVM), front parking sensor, electrochromic mirror with telematic switches, rear wireless charger, electric 8-way driver adjustable seat with memory function, and a similar feature for the passenger seat, but without memory function, leather seats, front row ventilated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, foldable seatback table with IT device holder, and rain sensing wipers.

Model Battery Pack Variant Ex Showroom Price (INR) Creta Electric 42 kWh Executive 18,02,200 Executive Tech 18,99,900 Premium 19,99,900 Premium (HC) 20,72,900 Excellence 21,29,900 Excellence (HC) 22,02,900 Creta Electric 51.4 kWh Executive (O) 19,99,900 Smart(O) 21,53,100 Smart(O) (HC) 22,26,100 Excellence 23,66,600 Excellence (HC) 24,39,600

Note: HC = Home Charger

The Executive Tech (42 kWh) includes features like a voice-activated panoramic sunroof, eco-leather upholstery, cooled front seats, and a sunshade for the rear window. On the other hand, the Executive (O) (51.4 kWh) integrates the extended-range battery with high-end amenities such as the intelligent panoramic sunroof.

To go with the exterior changes, the brand has introduced two new colours for the electric SUV including Matte Black and Shadow Grey.