Hyundai India Reveals Roadmap To FY2030: Venue Facelift, Hybrids, EV & Genesis Incoming

At the 2025 edition of Investor Day, Hyundai India laid out an ambitious roadmap outlining its future strategy for the Indian market. As part of this major announcement, the South Korean automaker confirmed the appointment of Tarun Garg as the new Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai India. In addition to this leadership update, the brand revealed several key product plans: the luxury Genesis brand is set to debut in 2027, multiple hybrid models are in the pipeline, and the facelifted Hyundai Venue, already spotted testing several times, is expected to launch soon.

Hyundai has officially announced its ambitious plan to launch 26 new models in India by 2030. This rollout will include seven all-new nameplates, six generational updates, and seven facelifts. Additionally, the company will introduce its first fully localized electric vehicle and expand into two fresh segments- MPVs and off-roader SUV.

Further, the brand announced that it will introduce eight hybrid cars, five electric cars, and six CNG-powered vehicles in the Indian market by 2030. Meanwhile, the ICE portfolio will be uncompromised with the introduction of 13 cars by the target year.

Hyundai Motor India is preparing to introduce its premium luxury brand, Genesis, to the Indian market by 2027. Notably, the company has confirmed that Genesis vehicles will be manufactured locally, positioning the brand as a strong contender against established luxury players such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and others. There is a possibility that the GV80 could be the brand's first offering in the Indian market.