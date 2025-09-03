Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV: Top 5 Things Carmaker Does For First Time In History

Maruti Suzuki's much-anticipated mid-size SUV - Victoris, finally broke cover today. The Victoris sits in the brand's Arena umbrella as a flagship product. In fact, it was earlier reported to be christened Escudo and come with a 3-row seating layout. Well, it is a 5-seater SUV and goes all guns blazing against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and the likes. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has managed to make it their 'HALO' product, as it gets a lot of 'First-Evers' for the brand and some unique features. Here we are talking about them all.

First-Ever Maruti Suzuki With Level-2 ADAS

The country's largest carmaker has kept itself away from the mayhem of Level-2 ADAS. With the introduction of the ADAS L2 safety suite in the Victoris, it becomes the first-ever product of the brand to get the tech. It comes equipped with various active safety features like emergency braking, lane keeping aid, adaptive cruise control and more.

Under-Floor Mounted CNG Tank

Tata Motors and Hyundai have been doing the dual-cylinder CNG tech for quite some time now. Consumers have been asking Maruti Suzuki to do something similar, and it has finally happened. The CNG tank on the Victoris sits underneath the boot floor, thereby freeing up a lot of space in the trunk.

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control

Another first for the Maruti Suzuki is the powered tailgate. In fact, the Victoris' bootlid can be operated via the kick-to-open gesture or using the key fob. The actual volume of the boot is still not revealed, but Maruti Suzuki had their focus straight on the boot this time, as it was a big point on the Grand Vitara.

Largest-Ever Displays On A Maruti

Maruti Suzuki has upped the ante for the screens too. The touchscreen is now the largest ever seen on a Maruti Suzuki car. The new SmartPlay Pro X unit comes with connected car features, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and OTA updates. The instrument cluster has also gone digital with the inclusion of a new 10.25-inch LCD.

8-Speaker Surround Sound System

In the competition, we have seen fancy sound systems coming from JBL, Harman, and Bose. While Maruti Suzuki refrained from offering a sound system comprising over 6 speakers earlier, the Victoris opens new boundaries. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes equipped with an 8-speaker surround sound system from Infinity with the Dolby Atmos 5.1 channel support.