Maruti Suzuki To Showcase Victoris Bio-Gas Variant At 2025 Japan Mobility Show

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Victoris SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Just a few weeks after the launch, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris garnered a positive response, registering over 25,000 bookings in India by early October. Also, it is the only SUV in India to come with an underbody CNG tank, giving more space for the boot.

Now, Maruti Suzuki is set to display a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) version of the Victoris at the 2025 Japan Mobility Expo. Sharing the spotlight will be a flex-fuel variant of the Fronx SUV. Both models are expected to be key attractions at the brand's pavilion, highlighting its push towards sustainable mobility solutions.

The Victoris SUV is currently available in India with three powertrain choices: a regular 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a CNG bi-fuel version of the same, and a Toyota-sourced 1.5L petrol-electric hybrid setup. Adding to the lineup, Maruti Suzuki is now showcasing a fourth option- a Bio Gas-powered variant, highlighting its growing focus on alternative fuel technologies.

The upcoming Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to share its foundation with the existing CNG model. This means it will likely feature a dual-cylinder gas tank setup mounted under the body, helping preserve boot space while maintaining a familiar and proven fuel layout.

Exact performance figures and mileage for the Victoris CBG variant will only be revealed once Maruti Suzuki officially launches the model. However, by introducing bio-gas technology, the brand is clearly advancing its commitment to alternative fuels, offering a cleaner option that reduces dependency on conventional fossil fuels.