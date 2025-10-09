Maruti Suzuki Victoris Modified With 22-Inch Wheels- Yay Or Nay?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was recently launched in the Indian market and is beginning to reach consumers. Although the SUV is still a rare sight on the roads, it has already made its mark in the aftermarket. One owner has chosen to modify their Victoris by replacing the alloy wheels with bigger aftermarket wheels. The update was shared by the owner on social media, showing the new look of the SUV.

Based on the video shared on social media, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been modified with 22-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with a silver finish. The wheel has been wrapped in a low-profile tyre. In addition, the owner of the vehicle got his brake callipers finished in chrome colour to match the alloy wheels. Because of this modification, the ground clearance of the vehicle seems to have increased.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris has 17-inch wheels as standard, hence the use of 22-inch alloy wheels seems to have some inherent problems. Furthermore, it is bound to impact the driving dynamics and comfort of the vehicle. There might also be a minor change in the mileage of the vehicle because of the new wheels.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the most expensive variant is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the brand's earlier announcement, the SUV has received a good response from consumers with over 25,000 bookings within a month of unveiling. This has resulted in long waiting periods for prospective consumers of the model.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, the company has successfully maintained production levels to satisfy this demand. However, it has encountered logistical difficulties in delivering cars from its manufacturing facilities to the final customers.