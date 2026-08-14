Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Replaces Diesel SUV With Tata Harrier EV: Watch

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has officially replaced his diesel-powered SUV, reported to be a Toyota Fortuner, with a Tata Harrier EV, which will now serve as his official vehicle. A video shows the Chief Minister unveiling the SUV at his official residence, where the car was delivered. The Harrier EV was covered in a red satin cloth, which was removed by the Chief Minister himself. Associates, personal staff, and dealership representatives were present during the handover.

Top-End Empowered AWD Version

The Tata Harrier EV selected by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is the top-end Empowered AWD version, finished in an all-white shade. The SUV seen in the delivery video is fitted with LED strobe lights at the front and a metal rod mounted on the bumper, likely intended for the installation of a party flag.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Launch Live Updates: Design, Features, Specifications, And More

Features And Equipment

The Tata Harrier EV chosen by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant comes equipped with a comprehensive set of premium features. These include a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos 5.1.

The SUV also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-zone climate control.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch Confirmed For September 5

Comfort features extend to ventilated front and rear seats, while convenience is enhanced by a powered tailgate with gesture control, multi-mode regenerative braking, and Summon Mode.

Safety and driver assistance are supported by a 540-degree surround-view camera system, Level 2 ADAS, V2L and V2V capabilities, seven airbags, ESP, and auto-park assist.

Also Read: Bike Thief Breaks Into Triumph Showroom But Steals KTM Motorcycle: Watch Video

The Harrier EV is available with two battery pack options. The 65 kWh RWD variant generates 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 538 km. The 75 kWh battery pack, offered in both RWD and QWD configurations, delivers up to 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The QWD version, purchased by the Chief Minister, offers a claimed driving range of 622 km.

Ex-Showroom Price Range

The Tata Harrier EV is priced between Rs 21.69 lakh and Rs 30.43 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the chosen variant. This price range covers the entry-level 65 kWh RWD version as well as the top-end 75 kWh QWD model, which offers higher performance and extended driving range.