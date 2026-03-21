Tata Harrier EV QWD Gets New Fearless+ Trim, Priced at Rs 26.49 Lakh

Tata Motors has introduced a new Fearless+ QWD variant for the Harrier EV with a 75 kWh battery pack, bringing the all-wheel-drive option down to Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This move slashes the entry price for QWD models by Rs 2.50 lakh compared to the earlier top-end Empowered QWD 75 at Rs 28.99 lakh. Now, buyers seeking the dual-motor setup have two trim choices, making the flagship electric SUV more approachable in a competitive segment.

Updated Pricing Structure

The Harrier EV lineup spans seven variants, starting from the base Adventure 65 at Rs 21.49 lakh and topping out at Rs 28.99 lakh for the Empowered QWD 75. Key additions include the Fearless+ 65 at Rs 23.99 lakh and Fearless+ 75 at Rs 24.99 lakh, with the new Fearless+ QWD 75 slotting in at Rs 26.49 lakh. Prices remain unchanged since launch, though an optional AC home charger adds Rs 49,000. This pricing strategy positions the Harrier EV against rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9e and Hyundai Creta EV, emphasising value in the mid-to-premium electric SUV space.

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Powertrain and Performance Details

Exclusive to 75kWh battery variants, the QWD system pairs a front induction motor with a rear permanent magnet synchronous unit, delivering 313 hp and 504 Nm combined. Tata claims a 622 km MIDC range, bolstered by six terrain modes: Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom, plus off-road assist and Boost mode. Acceleration hits 0-100 kmph in about 6.3 seconds.

Features and New Additions

The Fearless+ QWD 75 carries over core kit like a 540-degree camera, digital IRVM with dashcam, auto park assist, Dolby Atmos audio, and blind-spot monitoring. It skips Empowered exclusives such as Level 2 ADAS, a 14.53-inch touchscreen, powered boss mode, and an under-bonnet camera. Safety remains robust across the board with seven airbags, ESP, TPMS, and hill-hold. A fresh Seaweed Green paint option joins the palette for all trims, with no other mechanical changes announced.