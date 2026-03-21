Hari Singh, The Rally Legend Who Conquered Indian Motorsport, Missing In Speedboat Crash

Veteran Indian rally driver Hari Singh, regarded as one of the most accomplished drivers in Indian motorsport, has been reported missing after an accident in the Maldives. Reports suggest the incident occurred late on Thursday, March 19, 2026, after a speedboat carrying Hari and Raymond MD, Gautam Singhania, overturned near the island of V Felidhoo into the sea.

Incident Details

Hari Singh and Gautam Singhania were among at least seven people on board when the speedboat carrying tourists capsized. Singhania suffered injuries after the boat overturned and was reportedly brought back to Mumbai after a successful rescue. Currently, he's in recovery. Search operations are still underway for Hari and other people on board.

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The Maldives National Defence Force's Male' Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron is carrying out the search operations, as reported by Edition MV. According to the MNDF, the incident took place roughly two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo. The exact cause of the accident is also under investigation.

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Who is Hari Singh?

Fondly known as the "Gypsy King", Singh, who hails from Chandigarh, began his motorsport journey in 1990 with the Himalayan Car Rally. Creating his own direction, he carved out his career through rallying during the 90s and the early 2000s. He is recorded as the five-time Indian Rally Champion, supported by a Maruti Gypsy for the JK Tyre Rally Team.

Extending the list of achievements, Singh also claimed the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship, representing India in various international events, including the ASEAN Rally and the SAARC Rally. Later on in life, he transitioned into an instructor and operational role with JK Tyre Motorsport and Mercedes-Benz India. He has been associated with JK Tyre for several decades.

Tributes from the Indian motorsport community have underscored his technical skill and professionalism. His contribution to nurturing rally talent in the country through competition and grassroots programmes has also earned him respect.