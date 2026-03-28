Vijaypat Singhania, Former Chairman Of Raymond Group, Dies At 87

Vijaypat Singhania, former Chairman of the Raymond Group and a Padma Bhushan awardee, has died in Mumbai at the age of 87, his family said on Saturday.

Announcing the death, his son and current Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania wrote on X, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the passing of Padma Bhushan Dr Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania. A visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations."

Vijaypat Singhania will be cremated in Mumbai's Chandanwadi at 3 pm on Sunday and is survived by his wife Ashadevi Singhania and children Madhupati Singhania, Shephali Ruia and Gautam Singhania.

Born on October 4, 1938, Singhania took over as the Raymond Group chairman in 1980 and played a key role in transforming it into a powerhouse and one of the most trusted names in men's fashion. He was also a trailblazing aviator and held the world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon. The textile magnate was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

Singhania led Raymond as chairman for two decades until 2000. He handed over the reins of the company to his son, Gautam, and also transferred his 37% stake in the company to him.

Vijaypat and Gautam had been involved in legal disputes for several years from 2015 but reconciled in 2024.



(With PTI inputs)