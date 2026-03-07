"Irresponsible Comments": Gautam Singhania's Spokesperson On Social Media Posts

Raymond Group chief Gautam Hari Singhania is back in Mumbai after a speedboat crash off the Maldives last week, even as the search for two missing people has stretched into its fourth day.

Singhania was among seven people on board when the vessel went into distress on Friday. He was injured and was airlifted out soon after. Two others on the boat - former rally champion Hari Singh and Arjuna awardee Commander Mahesh Ramachandran - have not been found since the incident.

Maldivian rescue teams continue operations along the atoll chain.

A spokesperson for Singhania said he is "under care and recovering" while tracking the search effort. The statement added that he has been in touch with those coordinating the mission and has extended support to the families of the missing men.

Singhania's team has pushed back sharply against social media posts on him, calling them "irresponsible."

"There are speculations being spread on social media regarding an unfortunate speedboat accident involving a serious mechanical failure. It is disconcerting to note the irresponsible nature of comments circulating with total disregard for the facts," the spokesperson said.

"Gautam Singhania continues to recover under due care and is closely monitoring and supporting the ongoing search operations. We continue to pray for and support the friends and families of those affected," the spokesperson said.

The boat carried a British national, a Russian national and five Indians, including the two still unaccounted for.