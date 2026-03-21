Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched In India At Rs 10.69 Lakh

Skoda has launched the Kushaq facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive variant of the model comes priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This 2026 version of the SUV was unveiled earlier as the first major update of the SUV since its launch in 2021. It brings major changes in terms of design and features for the SUV. All of it is aimed at offering it a better position against rivals like Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, and others.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Design

In its facelift avatar, the Skoda Kushaq gets significant updates over its predecessor. Specifically, it now gets a new design for the grille and headlight inspired by the larger Kodiaq. The design of the headlight is now sleeker compared to the previous version, and it gets eyebrow-shaped DRLs. To go with this, the SUV gets 17-inch wheels and roof rails with a 50 kg load-bearing capacity. To round it up, the brand is offering black cladding on wheel arches and lower edges of the door. Meanwhile, the rear end now features an illuminated Skoda branding and connected LED tail lights.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Price List

New Kushaq Price (Ex-Showroom) 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic+ Rs 10,69,000 Rs 12,69,000 -- Signature Rs 14,59,000 Rs 15,59,000 -- Sportline Rs 14,74,000 Rs 15,74,000 -- Prestige Rs 16,79,000 Rs 17,59,000 Rs 18,79,000 Monte Carlo -- Rs 17,89,000 Rs 18,99,000

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: More Mature, But Did It Go Far Enough?

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Interior

Inside, the updated Skoda Kushaq retains a familiar dashboard design that features a 2-spoke steering wheel with ambient lighting. The enhancements also include a newly designed user interface for the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with an upgraded 10.25-inch digital display for the driver.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Features

The refreshed version comes with an improved range of features, such as a panoramic sunroof, a segment-leading rear seat massage option, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charging station, and automatic climate control that includes rear air vents.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Safety

Regarding safety, standard equipment consists of six airbags, a rear parking camera, parking sensors at both the front and rear, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM). Importantly, it lacks a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite, which many rivals in this category offer.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Engine

For its powertrain, the Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 115 hp, along with an optional 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that provides 150 hp. The larger powerplant is connected to a 7-speed DCT, while the smaller engine is available with an 8-speed torque converter automatic, as well as a six-speed manual transmission choice.