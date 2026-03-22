Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

- Skoda Kushaq facelift launched in India starting at Rs 10.69 lakh ex-showroom
- Offers two turbo-petrol engines: 1.0L (115 hp) and 1.5L (150 hp) with DCT option
- Five trims include Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo variants
The Skoda Kushaq facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the first significant update to the SUV since its debut in 2021. With refreshed styling and a stronger feature list, the updated model aims to stay competitive in the crowded mid-size SUV segment against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Powertrain
The facelift continues with two turbo-petrol engine choices. The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 115 hp and is offered with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 150 hp and comes paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. These options cater to both efficiency-focused buyers and those seeking a more engaging drive.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Features
The Skoda Kushaq Facelift has five major trim levels, here are the features it has to offer:
Classic+
Infotainment & Connectivity
7-inch touchscreen
Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
USB-A port
6-speaker sound system
Interior & Comfort
Single-pane sunroof
Automatic climate control with rear vents
Fabric upholstery
Sliding front armrest
Tilt & telescopic steering
All four power windows
Exterior
LED headlamps & DRLs
LED tail lamps
Fog lamps with cornering (AT only)
16-inch alloy wheels
Roof rails & spoiler
Convenience
Paddle shifters (AT)
Cruise control (AT)
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rain-sensing wipers
Auto-dimming IRVM
Safety
6 airbags
ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS
Rear parking sensors
Hill hold assist (AT)
ISOFIX mounts
Rear wiper & defogger
Signature (over Classic+)
Infotainment & Connectivity
10.1-inch touchscreen
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
8-inch digital driver display
Wireless charger
USB-C ports (front & rear)
Interior & Comfort
Dual-tone cabin
Ambient lighting
Cooled glovebox
60:40 split rear seats
Rear armrest with cupholders
Exterior
Illuminated grille strip
Rear LED light bar
17-inch alloy wheels
Convenience
Keyless entry
Electrically folding ORVMs
Cruise control (MT & AT)
Safety
Rear parking camera
Front parking sensors
TPMS
Sportline (over Signature)
Interior & Comfort
All-black cabin theme
Sporty dashboard inserts
Aluminium pedals
Exterior
Blacked-out 17-inch alloys
'Sportline' badging
Gloss black accents
Prestige (over Sportline)
Infotainment & Connectivity
Premium sound system with subwoofer
Interior & Comfort
Panoramic sunroof
Ventilated front seats
Powered front seats
Leatherette upholstery
Soft-touch cabin materials
Rear seat massage function
Exterior
Chrome exterior highlights
Convenience
Footwell illumination
Safety
Anti-theft alarm
Monte Carlo (over Prestige)
Infotainment & Connectivity
Custom red-themed UI for infotainment & driver display
Interior & Comfort
Black cabin with red accents
Red contrast stitching
'Monte Carlo' scuff plates
Exterior
Dual-tone alloy wheels
Dark chrome elements
Red grille accents
Red brake calipers (1.5L)
'Monte Carlo' badging
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Powertrain Options
Classic+
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
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Signature
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
Sportline
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
Prestige
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT
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Monte Carlo
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Prices
|Variant
|1.0 TSI MT
|1.0 TSI AT
|1.5 TSI DSG
|Classic+
|Rs 10,69,000
|Rs 12,69,000
|--
|Signature
|Rs 14,59,000
|Rs 15,59,000
|--
|Sportline
|Rs 14,74,000
|Rs 15,74,000
|--
|Prestige
|Rs 16,79,000
|Rs 17,59,000
|Rs 18,79,000
|Monte Carlo
|--
|Rs 17,89,000
|Rs 18,99,000
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