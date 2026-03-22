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Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

The Skoda Kushaq Facelift has been launched in India, starting from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With five trims, here's what the new Kushaq has to offer.

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Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained
Skoda Kushaq Facelift
  • Skoda Kushaq facelift launched in India starting at Rs 10.69 lakh ex-showroom
  • Offers two turbo-petrol engines: 1.0L (115 hp) and 1.5L (150 hp) with DCT option
  • Five trims include Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo variants
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The Skoda Kushaq facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the first significant update to the SUV since its debut in 2021. With refreshed styling and a stronger feature list, the updated model aims to stay competitive in the crowded mid-size SUV segment against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Powertrain

The facelift continues with two turbo-petrol engine choices. The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 115 hp and is offered with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 150 hp and comes paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. These options cater to both efficiency-focused buyers and those seeking a more engaging drive.

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Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Features

The Skoda Kushaq Facelift has five major trim levels, here are the features it has to offer:

Classic+

Infotainment & Connectivity

7-inch touchscreen
Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
USB-A port
6-speaker sound system

Interior & Comfort

Single-pane sunroof
Automatic climate control with rear vents
Fabric upholstery
Sliding front armrest
Tilt & telescopic steering
All four power windows

Exterior

LED headlamps & DRLs
LED tail lamps
Fog lamps with cornering (AT only)
16-inch alloy wheels
Roof rails & spoiler

Convenience

Paddle shifters (AT)
Cruise control (AT)
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rain-sensing wipers
Auto-dimming IRVM

Safety

6 airbags
ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS
Rear parking sensors
Hill hold assist (AT)
ISOFIX mounts
Rear wiper & defogger
Signature (over Classic+)

Infotainment & Connectivity

10.1-inch touchscreen
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
8-inch digital driver display
Wireless charger
USB-C ports (front & rear)
Interior & Comfort
Dual-tone cabin
Ambient lighting
Cooled glovebox
60:40 split rear seats
Rear armrest with cupholders

Exterior

Illuminated grille strip
Rear LED light bar
17-inch alloy wheels
Convenience
Keyless entry
Electrically folding ORVMs
Cruise control (MT & AT)
Safety
Rear parking camera
Front parking sensors
TPMS

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Sportline (over Signature)

Interior & Comfort
All-black cabin theme
Sporty dashboard inserts
Aluminium pedals

Exterior
Blacked-out 17-inch alloys
'Sportline' badging
Gloss black accents
Prestige (over Sportline)

Infotainment & Connectivity

Premium sound system with subwoofer
Interior & Comfort
Panoramic sunroof
Ventilated front seats
Powered front seats
Leatherette upholstery
Soft-touch cabin materials
Rear seat massage function

Exterior

Chrome exterior highlights
Convenience
Footwell illumination

Safety

Anti-theft alarm

Monte Carlo (over Prestige)

Infotainment & Connectivity

Custom red-themed UI for infotainment & driver display
Interior & Comfort
Black cabin with red accents
Red contrast stitching
'Monte Carlo' scuff plates

Exterior

Dual-tone alloy wheels
Dark chrome elements
Red grille accents
Red brake calipers (1.5L)
'Monte Carlo' badging

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Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Powertrain Options

Classic+

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual 
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic 

Also Read: Sierra, Harrier, And Other Tata Cars To Get Costlier From April 1; EVs Spared
 

Signature

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual 
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic 


Sportline

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual 
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic 

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Prestige

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual 
1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic 
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Drift In Bengaluru Goes Viral, Owner Booked - Here's All About The Supercar

Monte Carlo

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant1.0 TSI MT1.0 TSI AT1.5 TSI DSG
Classic+Rs 10,69,000Rs 12,69,000--
SignatureRs 14,59,000Rs 15,59,000--
SportlineRs 14,74,000Rs 15,74,000--
PrestigeRs 16,79,000Rs 17,59,000Rs 18,79,000
Monte Carlo--Rs 17,89,000Rs 18,99,000
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