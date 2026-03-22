Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

The Skoda Kushaq facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the first significant update to the SUV since its debut in 2021. With refreshed styling and a stronger feature list, the updated model aims to stay competitive in the crowded mid-size SUV segment against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Powertrain

The facelift continues with two turbo-petrol engine choices. The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 115 hp and is offered with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 150 hp and comes paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. These options cater to both efficiency-focused buyers and those seeking a more engaging drive.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Features

The Skoda Kushaq Facelift has five major trim levels, here are the features it has to offer:

Classic+

Infotainment & Connectivity

7-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

USB-A port

6-speaker sound system

Interior & Comfort

Single-pane sunroof

Automatic climate control with rear vents

Fabric upholstery

Sliding front armrest

Tilt & telescopic steering

All four power windows

Exterior

LED headlamps & DRLs

LED tail lamps

Fog lamps with cornering (AT only)

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails & spoiler

Convenience

Paddle shifters (AT)

Cruise control (AT)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Safety

6 airbags

ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist (AT)

ISOFIX mounts

Rear wiper & defogger

Signature (over Classic+)

Infotainment & Connectivity

10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

8-inch digital driver display

Wireless charger

USB-C ports (front & rear)

Interior & Comfort

Dual-tone cabin

Ambient lighting

Cooled glovebox

60:40 split rear seats

Rear armrest with cupholders

Exterior

Illuminated grille strip

Rear LED light bar

17-inch alloy wheels

Convenience

Keyless entry

Electrically folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT & AT)

Safety

Rear parking camera

Front parking sensors

TPMS

Sportline (over Signature)

Interior & Comfort

All-black cabin theme

Sporty dashboard inserts

Aluminium pedals

Exterior

Blacked-out 17-inch alloys

'Sportline' badging

Gloss black accents

Prestige (over Sportline)

Infotainment & Connectivity

Premium sound system with subwoofer

Interior & Comfort

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Powered front seats

Leatherette upholstery

Soft-touch cabin materials

Rear seat massage function

Exterior

Chrome exterior highlights

Convenience

Footwell illumination

Safety

Anti-theft alarm

Monte Carlo (over Prestige)

Infotainment & Connectivity

Custom red-themed UI for infotainment & driver display

Interior & Comfort

Black cabin with red accents

Red contrast stitching

'Monte Carlo' scuff plates

Exterior

Dual-tone alloy wheels

Dark chrome elements

Red grille accents

Red brake calipers (1.5L)

'Monte Carlo' badging

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Powertrain Options

Classic+

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic

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Signature

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic



Sportline

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic

Prestige

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Manual

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

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Monte Carlo

1.0-litre turbo-petrol Automatic

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-Wise Prices