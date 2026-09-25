Force Motors Steps Up E-Ambulance Push Under PM E-DRIVE With 235-Km EV Traveller

Force Motors is positioning its electric Traveller ambulance as a key product for the emerging e-ambulance segment under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, which has a Rs 500-crore allocation for the deployment of 3,811 electric ambulances.

Force Motors has outlined its commitment to India's emerging electric ambulance ecosystem under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, showcasing its Traveller-based Type C and Type D electric ambulance at the "Dialogue with the Industry" event held at ICAT Centre-2, Manesar, on September 25, 2026.

The presentation was made by Rajeev Sharma, Government Sales Head - North, Force Motors (e-Ambulance), as part of the industry dialogue hosted during ICAT's 20-year celebrations.

The e-ambulance component represents one of the newer segments introduced under PM E-DRIVE. The scheme currently provides Rs 500 crore for e-ambulances, with an indicative target of 3,811 vehicles. The overall PM E-DRIVE scheme has been extended until March 31, 2028.

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Force Traveller EV ambulance offers 235-km range

Force Motors' presentation showcased a Traveller-based Type C and Type D electric ambulance, positioned for basic and advanced life-support applications.

According to the specifications presented by Force Motors, the electric ambulance is based on the M2 vehicle category and has a claimed range of 235 km.

The company says the vehicle can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in around 3.5 to 4 hours using DC slow charging, while DC fast charging at 1C can bring the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in approximately 1.3 hours.

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The electric ambulance has a claimed top speed of 75 kmph and an 18 per cent gradeability, equivalent to 10.2 degrees. Force Motors' presentation also lists 0-30 kmph acceleration at 4.8 seconds and 0-60 kmph acceleration at 16.1 seconds.

The company has specified a three-year/3 lakh km warranty for the motor and vehicle, while the battery warranty is listed at five years or 2,000 cycles, with the presentation equating that to approximately 2.70 lakh km.

Government support could help bridge the cost gap

The introduction of e-ambulances under PM E-DRIVE is significant because ambulances are a specialised, high-utilisation application where the economics of electrification can be different from those of private passenger vehicles.

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The government has earmarked Rs 500 crore specifically for e-ambulance deployment. PM E-DRIVE's official scheme information lists 3,811 e-ambulances as the maximum number to be supported.

The original scheme framework identified e-ambulances as a new EV category, with the government saying that performance and safety standards would be developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and other stakeholders.

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Force sees multiple ambulance applications

Force Motors' presentation showed its conventional Traveller ambulance portfolio spanning Type B patient transport ambulances, Type C basic life-support ambulances and Type D advanced life-support ambulances, along with a twin-stretcher configuration.

The company's EV presentation specifically showcased the Type C and Type D electric ambulance, indicating an attempt to extend electrification beyond basic patient transportation into more demanding emergency-care applications.

This also places greater importance on charging infrastructure, vehicle uptime and real-world range, since ambulances cannot operate with the same flexibility as many private vehicles.

Beyond ambulances, Force sees an opportunity in public mobility

Force Motors also used the presentation to highlight a wider opportunity for PM E-DRIVE in the 7-metre and sub-7-metre electric Traveller and bus segment.

The company expects electric vehicles in this category to potentially help reduce road congestion and air pollution, while improving travel times and the utilisation of public transport infrastructure such as metro rail systems.

The company's broader commercial vehicle portfolio includes the Traveller, Urbania, Monobus, delivery vans and other specialised vehicles, providing multiple potential applications for electrification.

A new test for India's EV transition

The e-ambulance programme represents a different test for India's EV ecosystem compared with the high-volume electric two-wheeler market.

PM E-DRIVE has already created substantial demand for e-2Ws and e-3Ws. The e-ambulance programme now seeks to push electrification into a more specialised segment where range, charging time, reliability and vehicle uptime are critical.

For Force Motors, the Traveller-based e-ambulance provides a product pathway into that market. For PM E-DRIVE, the deployment of up to 3,811 e-ambulances backed by Rs 500 crore will provide a measure of how effectively policy support can translate into electrification of specialised public-service vehicles.

The Force Motors presentation therefore adds another dimension to the PM E-DRIVE story: from electric scooters and buses to emergency healthcare, the scheme is now attempting to take EV adoption into increasingly specialised and operationally demanding segments.