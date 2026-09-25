Patient Dies After Ambulance Meets With Accident In Keralam

A 75-year-old man died after an ambulance carrying him to a private hospital in Kattappana crashed into a roadside wall here early Friday, police said.

The man who died was identified as Rajan MK of Chakkupalam.

He had been admitted to a private hospital in Anakkara with breathing difficulties and was being shifted to a hospital in Kattappana after his condition turned critical, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am at Parakkadavu near Kattappana, when the ambulance crashed into a wall on the roadside.

Rajan was rushed to the hospital but died to injuries, police said.

Ambulance driver Tijo (45) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Two others travelling in the ambulance, Jayanthi and Joyal, also sustained minor injuries.

One suffered a head injury while the other sustained minor bruises. Both were discharged after receiving first aid, officials said.

Preliminary information suggested that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident, police said.

Rajan's body has been kept at the private hospital in Kattappana and will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination, police said.

Kattappana police registered a case against Tijo and launched an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)