Do Pagani Hypercars Have Horns? Christopher Pagani Answers India Creator's Question

In a video shared on Instagram, an Indian content creator posed a simple but curious question to the Head of Marketing at Pagani Automobili, Christopher Pagani: "Does this car have a horn horns?" The query, though playful, touches on an aspect of car design that is often overlooked in the world of ultra-luxury performance vehicles. Notably, the car in the video is one of the hypercars made by the Italian manufacturer.

Christopher Pagani confirmed that the Pagani hypercar featured in the video does not have a horn. Unlike any mass-market vehicle. Addressing the question in a light-hearted way, the top official of Pagani Automobili said, "Because normally at the track you don't need a horn." Adding to it, he said, "You can just push the car and get people to move out of the way."

The question is gaining traction on social media because hypercars are often associated with speed, luxury, and exclusivity, rather than everyday features like horns. For enthusiasts, the idea of asking whether a multimillion-dollar hypercar has something as basic as a horn highlights the contrast between extraordinary performance and ordinary road requirements.

