Design Boss Gerry McGovern To Exit Jaguar Land Rover After Two Decades; What's Next?

Gerry McGovern is set to step down from his role at Jaguar Land Rover at the end of March 2026, bringing to a close a career spanning more than two decades with the British luxury carmaker. According to reports, the long-serving design chief will move on to establish his own creative consultancy, signalling a shift towards independent work after years of shaping the brand's global design direction.

His Role At JLR Over The Years

McGovern joined Land Rover in 2004 and steadily rose to become Chief Creative Officer while also serving on the company's board. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping the design identity of several models across the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery families. One of his early contributions was leading the LRX concept, which later evolved into the Range Rover Evoque.

He also oversaw the development and updates of multiple flagship vehicles, including the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery line-ups. His work extended to models like the Range Rover Velar, as well as the modern-day Land Rover Defender, which went on to receive global recognition. His approach to design focused on clean, structured styling that helped position the brands in the premium segment.

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What's Next For Gerry McGovern

Following his exit, McGovern is expected to start his own creative consultancy, although specific details about the venture have not been disclosed yet. The move is likely to see him work independently across design and brand-related projects, drawing from his extensive experience in the automotive industry.

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His departure comes at a time when JLR is continuing its long-term transformation strategy, which includes a shift towards electrification and a stronger focus on luxury positioning. McGovern was closely involved in these plans, including contributions to the company's broader vision of achieving net-zero emissions and transitioning key brands to electric power.

As he moves on to the next phase of his career, McGovern leaves behind a significant design legacy, while JLR continues to build on the foundation established during his tenure.