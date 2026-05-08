Delhi Lok Adalat Tomorrow: How You Can Settle Pending Traffic Challans?

If you have old, unresolved traffic challans on your vehicle, tomorrow could be your best chance to clear them without legal complications. The National Lok Adalat will be held across Delhi on May 9, allowing motorists to settle eligible pending challans, often at reduced fines or, in some cases, with complete waiver - through a fast, court-supervised process. Organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), the Lok Adalat is aimed at resolving minor traffic offences quickly and amicably, helping vehicle owners avoid prolonged legal proceedings and mounting penalties.

दिल्ली के सभी सारथियों के लिए जरूरी सूचना



09 मई 2026 को National Lok Adalat आयोजित की जा रही है।



04 मई 2026, सुबह 10 बजे से लिंक एक्टिव होगा —

सभी सारथी अपने pending challans डाउनलोड कर लें।



अपने चालान समय पर निपटाएं

और बिना रुकावट अपना सफर जारी रखें।



याद रखें: जिम्मेदार… pic.twitter.com/BeEmRMjPj9 — @BharatTaxi (@coopbharattaxi) May 4, 2026

Where and When Will Delhi Lok Adalat Be Held?

The Lok Adalat will take place tomorrow, May 9, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at all major district courts in Delhi, including:

Karkardooma

Saket

Patiala House

Rouse Avenue

Dwarka

Rohini

Tis Hazari

Motorists are required to visit the court mentioned on their appointment slip, based on where the challan was issued.

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Who Can Benefit From Tomorrow's Lok Adalat?

This initiative is particularly useful for vehicle owners who:

Have old, pending traffic challans

Want to avoid court visits and legal delays

Are looking to pay reduced fines or seek waiver, depending on the offence

Only challans issued up to January 31, 2026, are eligible for settlement in this Lok Adalat.

What Type of Challans Can Be Settled?

The Lok Adalat will hear minor traffic violations, including:

Driving without a helmet

Not wearing a seat belt

Over-speeding

Jumping traffic signals

Improper or illegal parking

However, serious offences such as drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, or major road accidents will not be taken up.

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Important Reminder for Motorists

Only those who registered in advance and booked a slot will be allowed to participate. Motorists must carry:

Printed challan copy

Appointment letter with token number

Valid identity if required

Decisions taken in Lok Adalat are final and binding, offering a clean slate without future legal follow-ups.

Delhi Lok Adalat: Can I Register Today?

Registration is mandatory to participate in the Lok Adalat, but the registration window is now closed. It was open from May 4 to May 7.