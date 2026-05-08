Delhi Lok Adalat Tomorrow: How You Can Settle Pending Traffic Challans?

- National Lok Adalat in Delhi on May 9 offers to settle pending traffic challans quickly
- Event runs from 10 am to 4 pm at major district courts including Karkardooma and Saket
- Eligible challans include minor offences like no helmet, seat belt, overspeeding, and parking
If you have old, unresolved traffic challans on your vehicle, tomorrow could be your best chance to clear them without legal complications. The National Lok Adalat will be held across Delhi on May 9, allowing motorists to settle eligible pending challans, often at reduced fines or, in some cases, with complete waiver - through a fast, court-supervised process. Organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), the Lok Adalat is aimed at resolving minor traffic offences quickly and amicably, helping vehicle owners avoid prolonged legal proceedings and mounting penalties.
दिल्ली के सभी सारथियों के लिए जरूरी सूचना— @BharatTaxi (@coopbharattaxi) May 4, 2026
09 मई 2026 को National Lok Adalat आयोजित की जा रही है।
04 मई 2026, सुबह 10 बजे से लिंक एक्टिव होगा —
सभी सारथी अपने pending challans डाउनलोड कर लें।
अपने चालान समय पर निपटाएं
और बिना रुकावट अपना सफर जारी रखें।
याद रखें: जिम्मेदार… pic.twitter.com/BeEmRMjPj9
Where and When Will Delhi Lok Adalat Be Held?
The Lok Adalat will take place tomorrow, May 9, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at all major district courts in Delhi, including:
- Karkardooma
- Saket
- Patiala House
- Rouse Avenue
- Dwarka
- Rohini
- Tis Hazari
Motorists are required to visit the court mentioned on their appointment slip, based on where the challan was issued.
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Who Can Benefit From Tomorrow's Lok Adalat?
This initiative is particularly useful for vehicle owners who:
- Have old, pending traffic challans
- Want to avoid court visits and legal delays
- Are looking to pay reduced fines or seek waiver, depending on the offence
- Only challans issued up to January 31, 2026, are eligible for settlement in this Lok Adalat.
What Type of Challans Can Be Settled?
The Lok Adalat will hear minor traffic violations, including:
- Driving without a helmet
- Not wearing a seat belt
- Over-speeding
- Jumping traffic signals
- Improper or illegal parking
However, serious offences such as drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, or major road accidents will not be taken up.
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Important Reminder for Motorists
Only those who registered in advance and booked a slot will be allowed to participate. Motorists must carry:
- Printed challan copy
- Appointment letter with token number
- Valid identity if required
Decisions taken in Lok Adalat are final and binding, offering a clean slate without future legal follow-ups.
Delhi Lok Adalat: Can I Register Today?
Registration is mandatory to participate in the Lok Adalat, but the registration window is now closed. It was open from May 4 to May 7.
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