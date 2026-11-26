A man accused of setting a parked car ablaze following a late night altercation in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area was arrested and subsequently paraded back to the scene of the crime by police to issue a public apology.

The accused, identified as Bali Zala, who police said has a history of criminal cases registered against him, allegedly torched a Toyota Innova belonging to the owner of Indian Chemical Industries during the intervening night of November 21 and 22.

According to the FIR lodged at the Bapunagar police station, the incident stemmed from a dispute around 11 pm on November 21, when Zala attempted to enter the premises' parking lot. The complainant, a security guard employed by Indra Fire Security and stationed at the industrial unit, stopped him at the gate, triggering a heated argument before Zala walked away from the spot.

Roughly an hour later, around midnight, the guard allegedly spotted Zala returning toward the main gate carrying a plastic bottle and setting the company owner's Toyota Innova on fire using an inflammable liquid. The guard immediately alerted a fellow security staffer, Rajeshkumar Chauhan, who notified both the fire brigade and the police as flames engulfed the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived promptly and brought the blaze under control, though the Innova car was completely gutted in the fire. The guard noted in his statement that the formal police complaint was delayed slightly as the vehicle's registration certificate and related documents were not immediately accessible at the time, after which he visited the station accompanied by other security personnel to register the case.

Following Zala's arrest, Bapunagar police escorted him back to the industrial unit in Bapunagar, where he was made to apologise publicly in front of local residents while officers issued a stern warning against unlawful conduct. During the police action, the accused was seen wearing torn clothes and walking with a noticeable limp.