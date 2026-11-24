Gujarat Police will deploy ten senior IPS officers to 20 villages along the India-Pakistan international border on November 26 and 27 for a two-day ground-level security review. During the exercise, the officers will stay overnight at the homes of local residents and directly hear concerns from villagers and police personnel stationed in border areas across Kutch, Vav-Tharad and Patan districts.

The outreach is designed to advance Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vision of a Four-Tier Security Grid and carry forward directions from recent high-level review meetings in Ahmedabad aimed at making border security foolproof. It also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for comprehensive territorial security supported by technology-enabled fencing.

Organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the direct supervision of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the exercise seeks to strengthen international and inter-state border security while supporting residents in remote frontier villages. Over the two days, the officers will inspect security infrastructure, agency preparedness and patrolling arrangements, hold night-time review meetings, and engage with local communities and personnel in hard-to-reach areas to help shape future security and development plans.

Ten Senior Officers Assigned

East Kutch-Gandhidham: Vadodara Range IGP Sandeep Singh will stay overnight in Kalyanpar and Bhamanka, while Jamnagar SP Ravi Mohan Saini will visit Varsara and Dhabda.

West Kutch-Bhuj: Ahmedabad City Joint CP (Crime) Sharad Singhal will visit Sumarapor and Mota Paiya; Gandhinagar Intelligence-II IGP N. N. Chaudhary will visit Atada and Lakhapar; Gandhinagar Law and Order IGP Makarand Govindbhai Chauhan will visit Mithdi and Bhagadiya; and Bharuch SP Akshay Raj Ratadia will visit Ratadal and Rohatal.

Vav-Tharad: Panchmahal-Godhra Range DIGP Vidhi Chaudhary will visit Kareli and Bardvi; Ahmedabad Western Railway SP Yashpal Jaganiya will visit Bukna and Nadodar; and State Monitoring Cell SP M. J. Chavda will visit Boru and Nesda.

Patan: Ahmedabad City Zone-8 DCP Mayur Gulabrao Patil will review security in Datrana and Barara.

Through the two-day field push, Gujarat Police aims to reinforce safety and outreach all the way to the last village along the state's borders.

