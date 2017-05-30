Viral Pic Shows A Hare 'Smoking'. But Here's What's Actually Happening

Tweeple have been sharing lots of comments on the picture.

In things I never expect, a hare with a cigarette in its mouth just ran past me @DublinAirport! Duty free? #cigharette#nothingtodeclharepic.twitter.com/LqvHwX131T - Louise Acheson (@ach0) May 28, 2017

Sorry to spoil all the online jokes, but don't think that hare has a cigarette in its mouth. It's more likely an overgrown tooth. https://t.co/QyoQnyRRkt - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2017

@DublinAirport Don't ever let the truth get in the way of a good story!! Come on @DublinAirport - koh (@ohare_k) May 29, 2017

.@ohare_k you mean don't let the tooth get in the way of a good story. - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2017