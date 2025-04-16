Man Secretly Takes Pictures Of Woman's Legs At Rajasthan Temple, Sparks Outrage

A video has surfaced online showing a woman confronting an elderly man at the Dilwara Jain Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, after catching him taking unauthorised photos of her legs. The incident was recorded by the woman's friend named Anurag, and shared on Instagram, capturing the woman's reaction and conversation with the man.

In the viral clip, the woman confronts the man, demanding to know why he took her photos without permission. Initially, he denies it, but eventually opens his phone gallery, revealing the incriminating images. The woman is visibly upset upon discovering the secretly taken photos of herself.

"Uncle ye kya hai? Kya kar rahe ho app? Ha, kyu le rahe ho mere pictures? Kyu le rahe ho mere pairon ka pictures? (Uncle, what is this? What are you doing? Why are you taking my pictures, my leg pictures?" she asked him.

"Today, my friend was sitting peacefully in front of the Delwada Jain Temple, Mount Abu, Rajasthan, waiting for her parents, when an older man began staring at her uncomfortably and even clicked a photo of her leg without her consent. He deleted the photo when she confronted him, but even then, no one else sitting there stepped in to help her. This happened in a public, spiritual place, in broad daylight. And yet, basic respect and safety were nowhere to be found," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The woman further accused the man of staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable. When she confronted him, he deleted the photos in front of her, but later denied taking them, further angering her. She rebuked him, saying, "Aren't you ashamed? You're sitting near a temple and clicking my pictures."

The video has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the man for taking photos without consent. Many also tagged the Rajasthan Police and tourism authorities on social media, urging them to investigate and punish the man for his actions.

One user wrote, "This is someone's husband, someone's brother, maybe someone's father. Disgusting that he's so old and still looks at women like this."

Another commented, "If anyone watching this knows this man. Please send this video to his children, his family, and his friends. People have forgotten the consequences for misbehaving, let's make them realise."

A third said, "I request the police department to take immediate, strict action against him." A fourth added, "Inform the temple authorities to ban this guy from entering this temple."