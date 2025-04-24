In Pics: Allu Arjun Attends Cousin's Wedding Festivities With Wife Sneha Reddy And Daughter Allu Arha

South superstar Allu Arjun recently attended a family wedding with his wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Allu Arha. The pictures, shared on social media, have spread like wildfire.

The images featured Allu Arjun wearing a wine-coloured silk kurta with black pyjama. His wife Sneha, on the other hand, looks pretty in a statement silk saree. The couple's daughter, Allu Arha, opted for a muted green lehenga saree.

Icon Star @alluarjun attended his cousin's wedding, joining the family in the special celebration. ✨#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/HFR29rUZp1 — Team Allu Arjun (@TeamAAOfficial) April 23, 2025

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Atlee's film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The project promises to be a high-concept, VFX-driven spectacle.

Allu Arjun announced AA22xA6 in a post on X earlier this month.

The actor shared a video that showed glimpses of his meeting with Atlee and a leading special effects company in Los Angeles.

He wrote, "Magic with mass and a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with Atlee Garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of Sun Pictures."

Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22



Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/mTK01BVpfE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2025

In a conversation with Variety, Atlee expressed his excitement about working with Allu Arjun in his forthcoming project.

The filmmaker said, "This is the film I have always dreamed of making, and it's taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in."

He added, "To now bring it to life with the icon star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide.”

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the untitled film is slated to go into production in August 2025.