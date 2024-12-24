'Did You Know...': What Cops Asked Allu Arjun In 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad Police Tuesday after a stampede at a city theatre this month killed a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Mr Arjun, 41, had been summoned by the cops Monday to join the investigation.

Among the questions thrown at him by the police were:

Did you know police permission had been denied for you to come to the premiere?

Who took the call to proceed with the plan (for the actor to attend the special screening) despite denial of police permission?

Did any police officer inform you about the stampede outside?

When did you know about the death of the woman?

The questions are in line with what sources told NDTV will be the focus of the investigation - a. did Mr Arjun have permission to appear at the theatre, and b. did he have permission to interact with fans outside the theatre, which is in a city neighbourhood home to other cinema halls?

Allu Arjun had been arrested by the police on December 13, nine days after the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. Hours later he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

READ | "Just Because He's An Actor...": Court Grants Interim Bail To Allu Arjun

However, hours after that, in a dramatic twist, Mr Arjun was released on interim bail by the Telangana High Court, which cited his fundamental right to liberty and flagged possible police overreach. "Just because he is an actor... he cannot be held like this," the court said.

The police have claimed Allu Arjun's unannounced arrival at the theatre - for a special screening of his new film - prompted the stampede as large numbers of his fans jostled and shoved each other aside for a glimpse of the actor. The young woman died in the melee that followed.

The woman, whom police have identified as Revathi, and her son were pulled out from under the crowd by the cops, who performed emergency first aid and rushed them to hospital.

The police claim Mr Arjun arrived at 9.30 pm. As news of his arrival - he used the main entrance and spent 15-20 minutes outside - spread, hundreds gathered. His security team - and bouncers at the theatre - started pushing the crowd back and that aggravated the situation.

According to the timeline being built by the cops, Allu Arjun had, by this time, disappeared into the theatre - after holding what the police said was an impromptu roadshow despite warnings.

The cops also said the bouncers were "behaving recklessly".

"Despite the presence of the public and police, they pushed everyone aside. Their sole focus was on the VIP (Mr Arjun)," Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told reporters last week.

READ | In Stampede Row, CCTV Shows Cops Escorting Allu Arjun From Theatre

Mr Arjun has denied holding any roadshow. "I just waved to people and went inside. No cop asked me to leave... my manager told me there is a crowd and asked me to leave," he said.

The actor, through his office, has also countered the police's claim they were not informed about his arrival. A letter was made public shortly after his arrest; it was dated 48 hours prior to the screening and asked for security to be made for a visit by Mr Arjun and his co-stars.

READ | After Allu Arjun's Arrest, Letter Contradicts Cops' "No Info" Claim

The police, though, have said no details were provided and that neither Mr Arjun's security team nor theatre management made the request in person, as is the protocol in such cases.

The actor and his security team, and the theatre owner, general and security managers have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The theatre owner and staff were among six arrested after Mr Arjun; all six have since received bail.

Mr Arjun has been defended by his fellow actors, who say he cannot be held responsible for the actions of others. He too has dismissed allegations he was responsible for the tragic death.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday, he described the incident as "very unfortunate" and criticised what he called "misinformation" and "character assassination" against him.

READ | "Misinformation, Character Assassination": Actor Allu Arjun On Stampede Row

Public sentiment, though, has been divided; on Sunday there was a protest outside his home.

A mob barged in and vandalised parts of the compound; they broke flower pots and threw tomatoes at the building. The protesters, reportedly university students, also shouted slogans till they were ejected.

The woman's husband spoke to NDTV Monday and said he does not blame the actor for the stampede, and is ready to withdraw the police case against him. He claimed to have received the "full support" of Mr Arjun. The actor announced Rs 25 lakh for the family, while the producers of his film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', have announced Rs 50 lakh more.