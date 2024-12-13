After Allu Arjun's Arrest, Letter Contradicts Cops' "No Information" Claim

Hours after Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre where the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was being held, a letter written by the management of the cinema hall has emerged which counters a key claim made by the police.

When Mr Arjun and others were named in a case in connection with the December 4 stampede, in which a woman had died and a child was injured, the Hyderabad police had said neither the actor's team nor the management of Sandhya 70 MM Theatre had informed them that he would be attending the premiere. They said his appearance led to a crowd surge, which caused the stampede.

A letter from the management of the Sandhya Theatre to the police written on December 2, however, categorically states that Mr Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna - his co-star in the movie - and others would be attending the premiere and requests that adequate security arrangements be made.

Addressed to the assistant commissioner of police at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad, the letter, which bears the letterhead of Sandhya Theatre, states that the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' would be held on December 4 and that a large crowd was expected to attend. The actor's lawyer said in court on Friday that the letter had been signed and acknowledged by the assistant commissioner of police.

"We request you to arrange to provide Police Bandobust (arrangements) at SANDHYA 70 MM RTC X Roads, Hyderabad in connection with release of PUSHPA 2 on 04-12-2024 because there will be heavy fans crowd (sic). The Hero, Heroine and VIPs and Production unit of the film are coming to see the movie," the letter states.

"We are screening picture of Mythri Movies PUSHAPA-2, Star caste: Allu Arjun, Rashimika Mandana and other stars on 04-12-2024 at 9.30 PM and on 05-12-2024 at 01.50 AM, 05-50 AM, 09-50 AM and 01-50 pm (i.e One show on 04-12-2024 and on 05-12-2024 - Four shows) and continues the movie regular (sic)," it adds.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Hyderabad traffic police.

The stampede had occurred during the screening at 9.30 pm on December 4, after Mr Arjun arrived. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, had died and her nine-year-old son had to be hospitalised after facing breathing issues due to the crowd surge.

Some members of Mr Arjun's security team and the theatre's management had been arrested and the actor, who faces the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was also taken into custody on Friday. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days/

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand had earlier said, "There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors' team... that they will be visiting the theatre." He had also said that provisions had not been made for a separate entry or exit even though the theatre management knew Mr Arjun was coming.