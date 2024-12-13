"Just Because He's An Actor...": Court Grants Interim Bail To Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Allu Arjun - arrested Friday afternoon for the stampede last week at a Hyderabad theatre showing his 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' - was granted interim bail for four weeks, hours after his arrest.

Ordering his release, the Telangana High Court cited Allu Arjun's right to liberty and said "just because he is an actor... he cannot be held like this." Mr Arjun moved the High Court after a lower court sent him to jail for 14 days. The lower court had also dismissed a plea to delay his arrest till Monday. The actor will spend the night in jail and walk out of the prison in the morning.

One woman had died in the stampede - triggered by the actor turning up at the city's Sandhya Theatre for a special screening of his film - and her nine-year-old son suffered serious injuries.

Earlier today Allu Arjun was arrested from his Jubilee Hills home to the Chikkadpally Police Station; he later complained the cops had followed him into his bedroom to take him into custody. The actor's father - well-known filmmaker Allu Arvind - and other family members were present when he was arrested.

Hyderabad Police had earlier filed a case against the 41-year-old star and several others, including members of his security team and the management of the Sandhya Theatre in the city.

Charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt were filed.

The complaint - filed by the husband of the woman killed - said the actor and theatre management had neglected to inform the police of the latter's plan to attend a screening of the film at the theatre.

However, Mr Arjun's office and the theatre officials have insisted the cops had, in fact, been informed.

READ | After Allu Arjun's Arrest, Letter Contradicts Cops' "No Info" Claim

And, hours after his arrest, a copy of just such a letter was released, in which the police were told of plans for the film's stars, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, to visit the theatre at 9.30 pm.

On December 11, he moved the Telangana High Court, seeking orders to quash the case.

The investigation now will focus on two questions - did Mr Arjun have police permission to appear at the theatre that was holding a special showing of his 'Pusha 2: The Rule', and did he have permission to interact with fans outside the theatre, which is in an area home to other cinema halls.

READ | Viral Video Shows 'Pushpa 2' Star Allu Arjun's Arrest By Police

Case Withdrawn?

Meanwhile, in a dramatic twist worthy of any movie, the husband of the woman killed has withdrawn the complaint based on which the case was filed. A widely-shared video showed the husband, Bhaskar, telling reporters (in Telugu) he did not know Mr Arjun would be arrested on the basis of his charge.

READ | "Didn't Know Allu Arjun Arrested, Ready To Drop Case": Husband

"I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest. Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," he said.

Pushpa 2 Stampede

The stampede broke after the hugely popular actor made what police said was an unscheduled appearance at the theatre showing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. A 35-year-old woman was killed and her nine-year-old son was injured as the crowd jostled and shoved each other to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand had said then, "There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors' team... that they will be visiting the theatre..." and noted also that no separate entry, or exit, had been provided, even though the theatre knew they were coming.

According to the police, Mr Arjun arrived at the theatre at 9.30 pm. As news of his arrival - he used the main entrance and spent 15-20 minutes outside - spread, hundreds of people thronged to catch a glimpse of him. His security team started pushing the crowd back and that aggravated the situation.

READ | "Son Wanted To Watch Pushpa 2": Man Whose Wife Was Killed

The woman, identified as Revathi, and her son felt "suffocated", the police said. They were pulled out of the crowd by police who performed emergency first aid and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Mr Arjun, by this time, had gone into the theatre, but the crowd had continued building in the lobby.

BRS, BJP React

The arrest drew a scathing response from BRS leader KT Rama Rao - whose party was thumped by the Congress in the Telangana election - called action against him "pinnacle of insecurity of rulers!"

READ | "Pinnacle Of Insecurity": KTR Slams Congress Over Allu Arjun Arrest

"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly responsible. There is always space for respect and dignified conduct. I strongly condemn high-handed behaviour of the government."

Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers!



I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really?



Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly… pic.twitter.com/S1da96atYa — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 13, 2024

"Going by the same perverse logic, Revanth Reddy should be arrested for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by Hydra..."

Mr Reddy responded soon after, saying neither he nor his government had any role to play in the actor's arrest. "No political reason to be read into... all are equal before the law," he said.

"Deeply Heartbroken", Allu Arjun Said

Responding to the stampede and the woman's death, Arjun later said on X, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident... My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally."

READ | Allu Arjun Offers Rs 25 Lakh Aid To Family Of Woman Killed

Mr Arjun also announced assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the woman's family, and also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition was critical.

The tragic stampede sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for stricter regulations around celebrity events to prevent such tragedies.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.