"Cops Barged Into My Bedroom": Allu Arjun To Court On His Arrest

Superstar Allu Arjun has told the court that the cops barged into his bedroom to arrest him in the stampede case that saw the death of a woman last week. Mr Arjun made the remark in his petition seeking to postpone his arrest till Monday. He also reportedly told the cops that it was wrong of them to enter his private space.

Reports suggest the cops told the actor they had been honouring all his requests, but the actor differed. "Sir, you haven't honoured anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You're not wrong to take me in, but it's too much to come up to my bedroom. That's not good," the 41-year-old said.

Videos that emerged soon after the actor's arrest showed him sipping coffee and later being escorted by the cops. His wife Allu Sneha Reddy, brother Allu Sirish, and father Allu Aravind were also seen with him.

The actor has now been taken for a medical check-up, as per the procedure. The court is expected to take up his petition shortly.

The stampede occurred on December 4 when Mr Arjun made an unscheduled visit to the Sandhya Theatre - where his blockbuster movie 'Pushpa 2' was being screened - and people rushed to catch a glimpse of the hugely popular actor. A 35-year-old woman died in the stampede while his nine-year-old son was injured.

Allu Arjun had said he was deeply heartbroken by the woman's death and assured the grieving family he would meet them personally.

The police filed a case against the actor a day after the stampede, charging him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

The cops picked him up from his Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad this noon. Videos showed them escorting him to a police vehicle and leaving for the Chikkadpally Police Station.

A bitter political storm soon followed with the BJP and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi attacking the Congress.

Calling it the "pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers", BRS leader KT Rama Rao said treating the actor as a "common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly responsible."

BJP leader T Raja Singh said Allu Arjun deserves respect for his contributions, not treatment befitting a criminal.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reacted to the criticism and said neither he nor his government had any role to play in the actor's arrest.