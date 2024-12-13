"Didn't Know Allu Arjun Arrested, Ready To Drop Case": Husband Of Woman Killed In Stampede

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case filed by the family of a woman who was killed during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'.

The family, however, today told reporters that they were willing to drop the case, according to information shared by the public relations team of Allu Arjun.

"I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," Bhaskar, the husband of the woman, Revathi, who died in the stampede, told reporters.

The actor was taken into custody amid tight security from his house and taken to Chikkadpally police station.

Revathi, 35, and her eight-year-old son were hospitalised after the stampede that happened on December 4 night when a large number of Allu Arjun's fans thronged Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre to see the actor. She died later.

A case was filed against Allu Arjun and the theatre management under the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on the complaint by Revathi's family.

Allu Arjun on December 11 requested the Telangana High Court seeking to cancel the first information report (FIR) filed against him.