"Misinformation, Character Assassination": Actor Allu Arjun On Stampede Row

The "allegations against me are humiliating", said Telugu superstar Allu Arjun Saturday, adding that a "lot of misinformation" is going around in the Hyderabad stampede case in which a woman died.

"A lot of misinformation is going around. I am not trying to blame anyone, any department or political leader...It is humiliating and feels like character assassination. Please don't judge me," said the superstar addressing reporters, adding that he remains "apologetic for what happened".

The actor's comment follows Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claim in the state assembly today that the superstar attended the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 even though police permission was denied. The actor's presence at the event caused a stampede-like situation, said the police, in which a 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was critically injured.

The Chief Minister claimed that even after the death of the woman, the actor did not leave the cinema hall, prompting the police to force him out.

"Permission was sought from the theatre management. The police cleared the way so I went in. I am a law-abiding citizen. I would have left if I were told that there is no permission," said the actor.

Before entering the theatre and exiting, claimed the Chief Minister, the actor stood through the sunroof of his car and waved to the crowds leading to thousands of fans jostling to get a glimpse of him.

"It was not a roadshow or procession. I just waved to people and went inside theatre. No policeman approached me to leave. My own manager told me that there is an uncontrollable crowd and asked me to leave," said the actor countering the Chief Minister's charge.

Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has also claimed that a famous actor, whom he did not name, when told that a woman died in a stampede during 'Pushpa 2' premiere said that the "film will now be a hit".

"I have a child of the same age, wouldn't I feel the pain. No one is to be blamed," said the national award-winning actor, who had to spend a night in jail after his arrest in the case earlier this month. He, however, secured a bail within 24 hours.

Defended his government over the arrest of Allu Arjun, the Chief Minister said that there would be "no special privileges" for anyone, adding that protecting the lives of people is the "priority" of the state government.

"I appeal to the top film personalities that they should not be inhuman. There would be no special privileges for anyone involved in incidents like the stampede death. The government would not spare those responsible for troubling the common people. Protecting the lives of the people is the highest priority of my government," the Chief Minister stressed.

