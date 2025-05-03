Advertisement
Pak Soldier Detained By Border Security Force In Rajasthan: Report

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was arrested by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Read Time: 1 min
Ranger has been taken into custody by Rajasthan frontier of the force, sources said. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A Pakistani Ranger has been detained by the BSF from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was arrested by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

