Bank Of Baroda Hiring 500 Office Assistants, Check Eligibility, Last Date, And More

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has started the registration process for the recruitment of Office Assistant posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

The last date for submission of the application and payment of fees is May 23, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this notification. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully read this notification and follow all the instructions given for submitting the online application. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (complete) application will be retained."

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Scale of Pay

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 37,815.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

General, EWS, and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 600 plus taxes and payment gateway charges. SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS, and women candidates need to pay Rs 100 plus taxes and payment gateway charges.

Payment can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, or internet banking by following the on-screen instructions. Candidates are responsible for bearing any transaction charges that may apply to the online payment.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 26 years old.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Minimum Educational Qualification

To be eligible, candidates must have passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) and be proficient in the local language of the state/union territory for which they are applying. This includes the ability to read, write, and speak the language.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Roles & Responsibilities

The role involves performing normal and routine duties of subordinate staff without any special pay. Additionally, candidates may be assigned other tasks as per the Bi-Partite Settlement, which may be amended from time to time.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

The selection process includes an online test followed by a local vernacular language test (language proficiency test) for candidates who qualify in the online test. However, the bank reserves the right to modify the selection criteria based on the number of eligible applications received. The bank may also conduct additional assessments, such as multiple-choice tests, descriptive tests, psychometric tests, group discussions, or other shortlisting methods, at its discretion.