Bank Of Baroda SO Result 2025 Declared, Check Steps To Download

Bank of Baroda SO Result 2025: Bank of Baroda has announced the results of the online exam held for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) on a regular basis. The list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the interview round is now available on the bank's official website.

BOB has released a PDF list featuring names of candidates who cleared the exam. Detailed interview communication will follow via registered email IDs of the selected candidates.

Provisional Status And Eligibility Criteria

The bank has emphasised that inclusion in the shortlist does not guarantee selection. The interview invitation is provisional, and candidates must meet all eligibility conditions as per the original job advertisement dated December 27, 2024. Documentary proof will be required during verification.

Salary Range

Selected applicants will earn a salary between Rs. 48,480 and Rs. 1,35,020, depending on the position and level of experience.

Steps To Download Result PDF

Visit official website, bankofbaroda.in

Click on the Careers tab

Find the section titled Recruitment of Professionals on Regular Basis

Click on "List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview - SO Recruitment 2025"

Download the PDF and search for your roll number or registration number



A total of 1,267 Specialist Officer vacancies are being filled through this recruitment drive. Final selection will be based on combined performance in the online test and interview.



Candidates should regularly check the Bank of Baroda's website for the latest updates and carefully follow the instructions related to interviews and document verification.