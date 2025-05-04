2 Bangladesh-Origin US Nationals Deported From Mizoram Over Alleged Links With CHT Insurgents: Sources

Two Bangladesh-origin US nationals were arrested in Mizoram's Lengpui airport on Saturday and deported from the state capital Aizawl after it was learnt that they planned to meet militants of the KNA/F, top sources in the northeast state told NDTV.

Intelligence reports indicated four US nationals would be coming to Aizawl using tourist visas on May 2, sources said.

While two of them were identified as Chekun and Saron, the names of the other two are not known, sources said.

After reaching Aizawl, they planned to meet KNA/F leaders including Nathan Lawncheo Bawm, sources said.

Mr Bawm, whose whereabouts are unknown, is the founder of the Kuki-Chin National Front and its armed wing, the Kuki-Chin National Army, active in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

From Aizawl, the four planned to move to Lawangtlai district and visit Bawm community refugee camps in the border areas, sources said.

At least two Bangladesh-origin US nationals had played a key role in raising the Kuki-Chin National Front in CHT during its nascent stage, sources said.

Since they continue to support subversive activities in the border areas, the authorities received information to take appropriate and timely action on the matter, sources said.

The Kuki-Chin National Front has been allegedly using acronyms such as 'KNA' to confuse people; they started using KNA/A in February, and are now using KNA/F, sources said.