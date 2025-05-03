CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2025 To Be Announced Soon, Here's How To Check On DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for over 42 lakh students in the coming days. While the official result date has not been confirmed, trends from previous years suggest a likely release in mid-May. This year, the exams were held from February 15 to April 4.

Once declared, students can access their results on the CBSE's official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Official Websites To Check CBSE Results

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Steps To Check CBSE Result 2025 On DigiLocker

Step 1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Select your class (10 or 12)

Step 3. Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN given by your school

Step 4. Click on "Next."

Step 5. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit."

Step 6. Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Step 7. Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.

Step 8. Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available under the Documents section.

Step 9. If already registered, simply log in and view your results.

Following the announcement of results, CBSE will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in one or more subjects. Students who are unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or improvement by paying the applicable fee per subject.

CBSE Class 10 Result: Previous Year Highlights

Pass Percentage: 93.60%

Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 94.75%, exceeding boys by 2.04%

Over 47,000 students scored above 95%

More than 2 lakh students scored above 90%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2025: At a Glance