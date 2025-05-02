Mumbai Man's Hand Severed After His Bike Collides With Bus

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 35-year-old man's left hand was severed in an accident. The accident occurred at around 9:30 am in Mumbai. Ismail Suratwala's bike collided with the rear of the bus.

A 35-year-old man's left hand was severed after it came under the wheels of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run bus in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am in Andheri when the man, Ismail Suratwala, was travelling on his two-wheeler.

Police said Mr Suratwala's bike was exiting a by-lane when it collided with the rear side of the BEST bus. His left hand was crushed under the wheel and severed.

"As the bus reached a signal, Mr Suratwala, who was going on his two-wheeler, suddenly came on the main road from a bylane and hit the bus. Due to the impact, he fell down and lost his left hand as it got crushed under the rear wheel of the bus," an official said.

The injured, a resident of Mohammed Ali Road, was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The bus, police said, has been seized and parked at MIDC police station. The process of registering a case is underway.

Police said the bus was deployed under west lease - procured from private contractors.