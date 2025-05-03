GSEB HSC SSC Result 2025: When To Expect Release Date, Past Performances, Steps To Download

Gujarat Board Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 results in the second week of May. Once released, candidates can access the results by visiting the official website using their roll numbers or registration numbers. The official dates regarding the results will be confirmed by the board officials.

Gujarat Board Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2. Log in using your roll number or registration number.

Step 3. Click on the GSEB Class 10th Result link.

Step 4. The GSEB mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Check and download your results for future reference.

Step 6. The mark sheet will contain candidates' roll numbers, names, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status.

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2024

Around 82.56% of candidates qualified in the exam. A total of 706,370 students registered for the exam, with nearly 699,598 appearing and 577,556 passing. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 86.69%, while boys achieved 79.12%. Students who couldn't clear the exams can take supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2024

The overall pass percentage stood at 82.45 percent. That year, 127 schools recorded a 100 percent result, whereas in 2023, only 27 schools had achieved the same. A total of 1,034 students achieved an A1 grade, and 8,983 students secured an A2 grade. A total of 82.45 percent of students passed in the Science stream. Similarly, the general stream witnessed a pass rate of 91.93 percent.

Students who did not pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The date and schedule for these exams will be announced along with the result declaration.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on their results, including any announcements regarding supplementary exams, mark sheets, or other important notifications.