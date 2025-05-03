Advertisement
Teen Girl's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi Park, Suicide Suspected

The girl, believed to be between 14 and 16 years of age, has not been identified yet. Police said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

Teen Girl's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi Park, Suicide Suspected
No external injuries were noticed on the body at the spot, police said. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The girl, believed to be between 14 and 16 years of age, has not been identified yet. Police said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"We are making efforts to identify her. A name was tattooed on her hands, which appears to be hers. We have sent out hue and cry notices," a senior police officer said.

"The body was discovered around 6.45 am when a passerby informed the Prashant Vihar police station about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and found the girl hanging with a dupatta tied to a tree," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

Her slippers were found lying near the base of the tree, indicating she may have taken them off before the act, he said.

No external injuries were noticed on the body at the spot, the DCP said.

The area was cordoned off and a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the scene. The body has been preserved at a hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the exact sequence of events, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

