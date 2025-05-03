NEET UG 2025: Over 22 Lakh Aspirants To Appear, NTA Advises Students To Stay Cautious

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that all arrangements are in place for the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET UG 2025 examination, set to be held on May 4, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will take place at 5,453 centres across India and in 13 international cities, with over 22.7 lakh students expected to participate.

To ensure readiness, mock drills were conducted successfully today at all exam centres, according to the official update from the agency.

"All preparations and logistical arrangements for organising a safe and secure examination have been made," the NTA said in its official statement.

NTA Cracks Down On Fake News And Online Rumours

In response to a surge in false claims related to NEET UG 2025, the NTA has urged candidates and their parents to ignore unverified information and only trust official communication through the NTA website.

The agency has taken strong measures against the spread of misinformation, collaborating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Through its Suspicious Claims Portal, the NTA has reported several cases, resulting in action against more than 165 Telegram groups and over 32 Instagram profiles that were found promoting fake exam content or services.

State Authorities Take Action On Cheating Attempts

Addressing media reports from Rajkot, Gujarat, where individuals allegedly attempted to offer inflated marks for money, the Gujarat government has already initiated appropriate legal action. Similarly, Odisha Police have acted against fraudsters who tried to deceive students through fake assurances.

The NTA confirmed that state authorities across the country have been placed on high alert to prevent any form of cheating or malpractice during the examination.

Students Advised To Stay Alert And Follow Official Instructions

The NTA has emphasised that candidates must not engage with any unauthorised individuals or intermediaries who promise exam assistance or medical admissions in exchange for money. Any such attempts will be dealt with under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, which carries severe penalties for both students and facilitators of dishonest practices.