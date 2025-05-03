India Bans All Imports From Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India has banned all imports from Pakistan amid escalating tensions The decision was made in view of national security and public policy reasons The Wagah-Attari crossing had already been closed after the Pahalgam attack

In another strict move against Pakistan, India has banned all imports from the neighbouring country amid soaring tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision has been taken in the interest of national security and public policy, the government said, stressing that it applies to all products in transit from Pakistan.

"Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," said a notification by the Commerce Ministry.

The Wagah-Attari crossing, the sole trade route between India and Pakistan, had already been closed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Imports from Pakistan primarily comprised pharma products, fruits and oilseeds. It declined over the years since the 2019 Pulwama attack, with India imposing a 200% duty on Pakistani products. Reports suggest it was less than 0.0001% of total imports in 2024-25.

At least 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide operator, were massacred by terrorists in the scenic Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The relations between the two nations soured as terror links to Pakistan emerged.

Acting swiftly, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial water-sharing deal signed by the two countries in 1960, citing "sustained cross-border terrorism". India may now divert or stop water in the Indus River system from flowing to Pakistan, choking their major source of water supply and impacting tens of millions of citizens.

India had also cancelled all visas of Pakistani nationals. Those living in India were given a deadline to leave Indian soil. This included those medical visas, too. Pakistan, in response, had threatened to suspend all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla agreement. The two countries have also downgraded diplomatic ties.

The situation also remains tense at the Line of Control and the International Border with Pakistani troops trying to provoke the Indian side with targeted firing at Indian posts.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorism and providing terrorists a safe haven across the border. Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that Delhi would not hold any trade talks with Islamabad until terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.