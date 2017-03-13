Holi 2017: India Celebrates The Festival Of Colours. See 10 Best Pics

A young child celebrates Holi (AFP Photo)

New Delhi:  The "Festival of Colours" is upon us in all its glory and we're here to make your Holi this year even more colourful. Holi is a time for colours, laughter, fun and food. The day also marks the arrival of spring. All this makes Holi the day for some picture perfect moments. As people take to the streets to play Holi with their loved ones, we bring to you the 10 most stunning pictures of the festival being celebrated in India.

Which picture was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

1. Holi celebrations in Vrindavan
 
 

2. A stunning capture
 
holi

Photo Credit: AFP



3. Two young children play with gulaal
 
 

4. A dance performance in Calcutta to celebrate Holi
 
holi

Photo Credit: AFP



5. A woman plays with colours on Holi
 
holi

Photo Credit: AFP



6. Gulaal colouring the day
 

holi

Photo Credit: AFP



8. Holika dahan in Ahmedabad
 
holi

Photo Credit: AFP



9. The traditional snack of gujiya is prepared during Holi
 
 

10. A riot of colours
 
We wish all our readers a very Happy Holi!

