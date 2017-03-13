Holi 2017: India Celebrates The Festival Of Colours. See 10 Best Pics

A post shared by Rahul Asthana (@rahul.asthana) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

The "Festival of Colours" is upon us in all its glory and we're here to make your Holi this year even more colourful. Holi is a time for colours, laughter, fun and food. The day also marks the arrival of spring. All this makes Holi the day for some picture perfect moments. As people take to the streets to play Holi with their loved ones, we bring to you the 10 most stunning pictures of the festival being celebrated in India.Which picture was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.1. Holi celebrations in Vrindavan2. A stunning capture3. Two young children play with gulaal4. A dance performance in Calcutta to celebrate Holi5. A woman plays with colours on Holi6. Gulaal colouring the day7. A young girl enjoys the festival of colours8. Holika dahan in Ahmedabad9. The traditional snack of gujiya is prepared during Holi10. A riot of coloursWe wish all our readers a very Happy Holi!