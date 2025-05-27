ISRO Invites Applications For Over 300 Positions, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 56,100

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, isro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is June 16, 2025. The last date to make the payment is June 18, 2025.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Name Of Post and Vacancies

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics): 113

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical): 160

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science): 44

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) - PRL: 2

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science) - PRL: 1

Total: 320

The official notification reads: "All further communications to the candidate shall be through his/her registered e-mail ID/ISRO website only. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail (including spam/junk folders) regularly and visit the ISRO website from time to time. ISRO will not be responsible for non-receipt of any intimation sent/provided as aforesaid, and no representation on the matter will be entertained."

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Pay and Allowances

Selected candidates will be placed at Level 10 of the Pay Matrix and will receive a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 applies to all posts. However, all candidates must initially pay a uniform processing fee of Rs 750 per application. Refunds will be made to candidates who appear in the written test, as follows:

Full refund of Rs 750 for exempted candidates (women, SC/ST/PwBD, Ex-Servicemen)

Refund of Rs 500 (after deducting the Rs 250 application fee) for all other candidates

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test and an interview. The written test will be conducted at 11 venues across India; however, ISRO reserves the right to change or cancel test centers. Candidates will receive their call letters via registered email. Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates. The final selection will be based on a 50:50 weightage of written test and interview marks.