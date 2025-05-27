CBSE Opens Application Window To Obtain Scanned Answer Sheets, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online application portal for students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets for the 2025 board exams. This facility is available for both Class 10 and Class 12 students and is the first step in the re-evaluation process.



Key Dates for CBSE Re-evaluation Process

Students can begin submitting re-evaluation applications starting June 3, 2025, with the deadline set for June 7, 2025.

CBSE Re-evaluation: Steps To Obtain A Photocopy Of The Answer Sheet

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on "Apply for Answer book" tab.

Login with the same credentials used for verification of marks.

Pay a processing fee of Rs.500 per subject.

Students will receive a scanned copy of the answer book in their login account and all information related to identity of the examiner/evaluator will be blocked.

To apply for re-evaluation, make sure your have received the scanned copy of the answer book.

CBSE Verification 2025: Steps To Apply For Verification

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on the "Apply for Verification" tab and choose your respective class (10 or 12).

Login with your credentials such as roll number, date of birth.

Pay a processing fee of Rs.500 per subject.

The outcome (increase or decrease) of verification of marks will be communicated in the same account of the student.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: Steps To Apply For Re-evaluation

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on "Apply for Re-evaluation" tab.

Login with the same credentials used for obtaining the photocopy of the answer book.

Pay a fee of Rs.100 per question for the re-evaluation process to begin.

The re-evaluation will be done by a different examiner, and any necessary changes in marks will be made.

The status regarding the re-evaluation will be reflected in your login account.

Students can apply for re-evaluation only once and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained by the board.