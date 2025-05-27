7 Of A Dehradun Family Found Dead Inside Car In Panchkula, Suicide Suspected

Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead in a parked car in Panchkula last night. Preliminary investigation suggests that the family was under heavy debt and had died together by suicide.

The car parked outside a house sparked suspicion among locals. Finding the bodies inside, locals rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared dead and informed the cops.

On Monday night, Praveen Mittal and family were returning from an event in Panchkula. Dehradun residents were in the city to attend a religious programme at the Bageshwar Dham. Late at night, they were on their way back to Dehradun when the family reportedly consumed poison and died by suicide.

Locals reportedly spotted the family inside a car and provided immediate support. They informed the emergency response system, and PCR was rushed to the spot.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik and Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order Amit Dahiya reached the location and began an investigation.

"We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached there, we learnt they were declared dead," said Panchkula DCP, Himadri Kaushik.

"Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. He has also been declared dead. Some facts make it clear it is a case of suicide. We are collecting scientific evidence to assess the matter," she added.

The dead have been identified as Praveen Mittal, 42, his elderly parents, wife and three young children - two girls and a boy.

The Police have recovered a suicide note, details of which are yet to be disclosed. However, it is said that the family died by suicide as they were under heavy debt and a financial crisis.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary of a private hospital.