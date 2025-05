'Submitted Documents On Illegal Immigrants': Manipur Ex Chief Minister After Meeting Governor

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said he discussed the prevailing situation in the state with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and asked him to invite the protesters for talks to resolve the Gwaltabi incident.

Over the last week, protests over the Gwaltabi incident have been going on in the Meitei-dominant Imphal valley.

It was alleged that security forces stopped a state-run bus, in which journalists were being taken by the government to cover the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district on May 20, near the Gwaltabi checkpost and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to cover the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.

"Today I met governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. I discussed with him regarding the prevailing situation in the state and suggested some points. He listened and said necessary actions will be initiated to resolve the crisis by inviting the protesters. I hope so," Mr Singh said at a late-night press conference.

Mr Singh said he also apprised the Governor about the issues of internally displaced people (IDP) staying in relief camps.

"I apprised him (Governor) about the issues of IDPs who are staying in relief camps as well as the sufferings of the valley people due to the non-opening of national highways. People are not able to travel by road and I apprised him of that," he said. "I also urged him to disarm all those miscreants who are in possession of illegal arms. Only then, we can proceed for peace."

The former chief minister said the purpose of the meeting included showing appreciation to the Ministry of Home Affairs for setting a 30-day deadline to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"Today's main purpose of the visit was in appreciation of the Ministry of Home Affairs for setting a deadline of 30 days to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar... I also submitted all documents which were started in 2021 during which several illegal immigrants were identified under the leadership of then minister Letpao Haokip, who was the chairman of a sub-committee to look into the matter," Mr Singh said.

"We had a detailed discussion on a range of pressing issues concerning the state, including issues regarding the Gwaltabi incident and to resolve the tensions arising from it," he said in a post on X.

"We also had a talk on the initiatives taken under the BJP-led government in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs' 30-day directive- from biometric registration and verification drives to deportation of undocumented foreign nationals... I requested the Governor to seek an extension of the 30-day deadline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These measures are vital for ensuring national security and preserving Manipur's cultural fabric," the former chief minister added.

Since May 2023, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands have been internally displaced in ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur.

The Centre imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Mr Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.