'India Now 4th Largest Economy, Where Are You?' PM Modi's Message To Pak

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Modi warned Pakistan on terrorism, urging its people to address the issue themselves. He highlighted India's economic growth compared to Pakistan's struggles. Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar emphasized on the state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan today, reaching out directly to its people. Only the people of Pakistan, he said, can cure it of the disease of terrorism. "I want to ask the people of Pakistan -- what have you gained (by terrorism)? India is now fourth largest economy. Where are you?" PM Modi said.

Speaking at a rally in Gujarat's Bhuj, PM Modi said, "To free Pakistan of the disease of terrorism, the people of Pakistan should come forward. Their young people should come forward. Live a peaceful life, eat your bread, else my bullets are there," he said.

His comments complemented the remarks of foreign minister S Jaishankar, who said terrorism is an "open business" in Pakistan, which is "financed, organised and used by the state and its military".

"Anyone who is not blind can see that the terrorist organisations are openly operating from the cities and towns of Pakistan. That is no secret," the foreign minister said.

"The UN Security Council terror list is full of Pakistani names and places, and these are the very places we have targeted. So please don't think that something is only going on behind the scenes," he said.

Earlier today, addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Dahod, PM Modi issued a stern warning against terrorism, citing Operation Sindoor -- a precision targeting of the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir -- launched by the armed forces in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai. (If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain)," PM Modi said.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation -- it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts," he added.