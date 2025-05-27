Advertisement
Ghulam Nabi Azad Admitted In Kuwait Hospital Amid All-Party Delegation

Mr Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said.

Read Time: 1 min
During the visit, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries.
Riyadh:

Former minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of an all-party delegation, has been admitted to a hospital and is now under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said on Tuesday.

"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Mr Panda, who is leading the delegation, said in a post on X.

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, he said.

"We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," said Mr Panda, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday along with the delegation.

During the visit, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders and members of the Indian community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

