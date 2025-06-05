"If Terrorism Is At India's Doorstep Today...": All-Party Delegation In Belgium

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with the MEPs from the Delegation for Relations with India, Foreign Affairs Committee, and Security and Defence in Belgium. The delegation is visiting key global capitals to highlight india's stand on terrorism.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari told ANI that today India is fighting terrorism in different forms.

"We are almost at the last leg of our tour of the delegation that Ravi Shankar Prasad has led. Today we are in Brussels, which is the seat of the European Union and home to 27 European countries. Therefore, it is very important for India to stand before them and to place before them the facts that had transpired after the April 22nd attack. It is not as if India cannot take care of itself, but the right perspective of the entire episode needs to go across".

The MP also warned that if terrorism is at India's doorstep today, it could be at the doorstep of another country sooner or later.

"The terrorism that India has been suffering for the last 7 decades, I think the entire world knows, and today we are not fighting conventional terrorism, but rather we are fighting terrorism in different forms. It could be radicalisation or indoctrination, monetary support, and many forms of it. Therefore, if it is at India's doorstep today, it could be at the doorstep of another country sooner or later. Therefore, the international community must realise that calling the devil by name is long overdue. We know that Pakistan has been perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism...," she added.

"We are almost at the last leg of our tour of the delegation that Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji has led. Today we are in Brussels, which is the seat of the European Union and heads 27 European countries. Therefore, it is very important for India to stand before them and to place before… pic.twitter.com/fSwgVlJpCE — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) June 4, 2025

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana said, "India is one of the world's fastest growing economies. We have no expectations from anyone. We just came to speak for ourselves. You must understand the difference between Mother of Terrorism and Mother of Democracy. No civilisation or culture in the world allows for the terrorization of innocent people. India's position is clear- zero tolerance against terrorism..."

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, currently on a diplomatic tour to Europe, interacted with the Indian community in Brussels and sharply criticised Pakistan for its continued support for terrorism.The delegation also raised concerns over global double standards on terrorism and human rights.

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic campaign to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for justice for its victims.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)