Has Trump's Team Paused Students' Visa Interviews Globally? US Says...

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered US embassies all over the world to not schedule new interviews for student-visa applicants as the Trump administration considers ramping up vetting of social media profiles, as reported by Politico.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued,” Rubio wrote.

This directive was sent out worldwide to diplomats, amid the administration's efforts to restrict the entry of foreign students in America allegedly over claims stating that they have contributed to an anti-semitic atmosphere.

According to the cable, interviews that have already been scheduled have been permitted to go ahead.

Amid reports, the US government has responded sharing a link where students may apply for a visa. However, Rubio's remarks, new interviews for student visas are still frozen.

Earlier, social media screening had been imposed, but only for students who participated in pro-Palestine protests.

Although the cable does not clearly mention what the future social media vetting would screen for, it implies executive orders that have been aimed against terrorism and anti-semitism. State Department officials have complained about the indefiniteness of vetting students based on their social media. For example, if someone has photos of a Palestinian flag on their X account, would that indicate that the student needs to go through additional scrutiny.